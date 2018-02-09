More Videos

Dwyane Wade merchandise a hot ticket item 0:40

Dwyane Wade merchandise a hot ticket item

Pause
Dwyane Wade arrives in Wade County 0:41

Dwyane Wade arrives in Wade County

Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram 0:13

Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 5:33

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat

Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 1:01

Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:00

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade

Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 2:25

Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news

Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:18

Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:50

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 1:41

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret

The Miami Heat Store has seen a dramatic increase in merchandise sales since Dwyane Wade was traded back to the team. Feb. 9, 2018. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com
The Miami Heat Store has seen a dramatic increase in merchandise sales since Dwyane Wade was traded back to the team. Feb. 9, 2018. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

The demand for Wade ‘Vice’ jersey high. Only ones available are in traditional colors

By Manny Navarro And Andre C. Fernandez

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

February 09, 2018 11:27 AM

Miami Heat fans looking to get their hands on Dwyane Wade’s new Vice themed jerseys can order them online at themiamiheatstore.com, but they won’t get them until June 1.

As for the Heat’s traditional red, white and black jerseys of Wade, those will be available inside the Miami Heat store Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Demand has been high for Wade merchandise since the team reacquired the 36-year-old legend in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Serious demand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, the team has received orders from more than 100 countries in the first 15 hours after putting Wade’s Vice Jersey on sale at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Team merchandise sales, Rovell said, are up 8,000 percent from the previous two days.

“We’ve been working through the night making jerseys,” said Eddie Abad, senior manager of retail operations at the Miami Heat Store inside AmericanAirlines Arena. “And we’ll have them ready when the doors open up tonight at 6:30 p.m.

“[As for the Vice Jerseys] we’re working with Nike to get them as soon as possible.”

Abad said demand has been awesome and the Heat store has been busy since it opened Thursday morning.

“It’s been incredible,” Abad said. “For our community, people calling, it’s been awesome.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dwyane Wade merchandise a hot ticket item 0:40

Dwyane Wade merchandise a hot ticket item

Pause
Dwyane Wade arrives in Wade County 0:41

Dwyane Wade arrives in Wade County

Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram 0:13

Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 5:33

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat

Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 1:01

Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:00

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade

Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 2:25

Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news

Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:18

Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:50

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 1:41

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret

Dwyane Wade merchandise a hot ticket item

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats