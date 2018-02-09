The demand for Wade ‘Vice’ jersey high. Only ones available are in traditional colors

Miami Heat fans looking to get their hands on Dwyane Wade’s new Vice themed jerseys can order them online at themiamiheatstore.com, but they won’t get them until June 1.
As for the Heat’s traditional red, white and black jerseys of Wade, those will be available inside the Miami Heat store Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Demand has been high for Wade merchandise since the team reacquired the 36-year-old legend in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Serious demand.
Heat put @DwyaneWade jerseys on sale at 5pm yesterday. Received orders from more than 100 countries in 15 hours. Team merchandise sales are up 8000% from the previous two days. pic.twitter.com/nD3Gt0v2Ai— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 9, 2018
Never miss a local story.
According to ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, the team has received orders from more than 100 countries in the first 15 hours after putting Wade’s Vice Jersey on sale at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Team merchandise sales, Rovell said, are up 8,000 percent from the previous two days.
“We’ve been working through the night making jerseys,” said Eddie Abad, senior manager of retail operations at the Miami Heat Store inside AmericanAirlines Arena. “And we’ll have them ready when the doors open up tonight at 6:30 p.m.
“[As for the Vice Jerseys] we’re working with Nike to get them as soon as possible.”
Abad said demand has been awesome and the Heat store has been busy since it opened Thursday morning.
“It’s been incredible,” Abad said. “For our community, people calling, it’s been awesome.”
Comments