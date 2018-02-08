More Videos

Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram 0:13

Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 5:33

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat

Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 1:01

Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:00

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade

Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 2:25

Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news

Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:18

Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:50

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 1:41

Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret

Heat players take an airboat ride in the Everglades 0:46

Heat players take an airboat ride in the Everglades

Ellington talks 3-point contest 1:57

Ellington talks 3-point contest

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade returning to Miami on Feb. 8, 2018. Manny Navarro Miami Herald
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade returning to Miami on Feb. 8, 2018. Manny Navarro Miami Herald

Miami Heat

We broke the news of Dwyane Wade coming home to Heat players. Watch how they reacted

By Jordan McPherson, Barry Jackson And Manny Navarro

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

bjackson@miamiherald.com

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

February 08, 2018 01:51 PM

Miami Heat players were walking off the practice court at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday when they heard the news.

Dwyane Wade is coming home.

“Are you joking or are you for real?” Hassan Whiteside asked.

The news is very much real.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hated seeing Wade in Cavs uniform

Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers hours before the trade deadline for a second-round draft pick.

The reunion is set, and Heat players are happy.

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade on Feb. 8, 2018. Manny NavarroMiami Herald

“D-Waaaaaaaaaaade!” Whiteside said. “I definitely got more lobs when D-Wade was around. His IQ is amazing. I don’t know what we traded for him but come on back D-Wade. Great news for me. Great news in my eyes.”

Point guard Goran Dragic said: “You’re kidding me! He’s a Heat lifer. He put his franchise on his back and we need him. It will be awesome to bring our captain back.”

Tyler Johnson said: “I couldn’t imagine us getting him back like this, but I’ll take a Hall of Famer. You know Wade County and all that. I think it’s going to help UD [Udonis Haslem] the most. He finally has another voice with someone who has won and played at the highest level. This is his franchise. Bringing him back is going to rejuvenate a lot of things. I think it’s an uplifting thing.”

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talks about how the addition of Dwyane Wade can help the team. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

