We broke the news of Dwyane Wade coming home to Heat players. Watch how they reacted

Miami Heat players were walking off the practice court at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday when they heard the news.

Dwyane Wade is coming home.

“Are you joking or are you for real?” Hassan Whiteside asked.

The news is very much real.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

STORY: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hated seeing Wade in Cavs uniform

Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers hours before the trade deadline for a second-round draft pick.

The reunion is set, and Heat players are happy.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:13 Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram Pause 5:33 Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 1:01 Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 2:00 Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:25 Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 1:18 Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:50 Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:41 Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 0:46 Heat players take an airboat ride in the Everglades 1:57 Ellington talks 3-point contest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade on Feb. 8, 2018. Manny NavarroMiami Herald

“D-Waaaaaaaaaaade!” Whiteside said. “I definitely got more lobs when D-Wade was around. His IQ is amazing. I don’t know what we traded for him but come on back D-Wade. Great news for me. Great news in my eyes.”

Point guard Goran Dragic said: “You’re kidding me! He’s a Heat lifer. He put his franchise on his back and we need him. It will be awesome to bring our captain back.”

Tyler Johnson said: “I couldn’t imagine us getting him back like this, but I’ll take a Hall of Famer. You know Wade County and all that. I think it’s going to help UD [Udonis Haslem] the most. He finally has another voice with someone who has won and played at the highest level. This is his franchise. Bringing him back is going to rejuvenate a lot of things. I think it’s an uplifting thing.”