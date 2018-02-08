He’s back! Cleveland trades Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade is coming home.

The guard who helped lead Miami to three championships was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Heat on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by a source.

The Heat acquired Wade in exchange for a heavily protected future second-round pick.

Whereas the Cavaliers were looking to get younger and more athletic, the Heat had three reasons to trade for Wade:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

• Miami needed help at shooting guard, with Dion Waiters out for the season and Tyler Johnson struggling.

• The price to get him was modest — a second round pick. He’s making only the $2.3 million league minimum, less than $1.1 million prorated for the remainder of the season.

• According to a source, the Heat wanted to end things the right way with Wade after he left the franchise in a contract dispute in the summer of 2016.

Wade, 36, is still effective; he is averaging 11.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

STORY: The five stages of realizing Dwyane Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat

Heat players were stunned to learn of the trade after practice.

“Are you joking or are you for real?” Hassan Whiteside asked.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:13 Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram Pause 5:33 Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 1:01 Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 2:00 Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:25 Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 1:18 Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:50 Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:41 Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 0:46 Heat players take an airboat ride in the Everglades 1:57 Ellington talks 3-point contest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talks about how the addition of Dwyane Wade can help the team. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

“D-Waaaaaaaaaaade! I definitely got more lobs when D-Wade was around. His IQ is amazing. I don’t know what we traded for him but come on back D-Wade. Great news for me. Great news in my eyes.”

Johnson said: “I couldn’t imagine us getting him back like this, but I’ll take a Hall of Famer. You know Wade County and all that. I think it’s going to help UD [Udonis Haslem] the most. He finally has another voice with someone who has won and played at the highest level.This is his franchise. Bringing him back is going to rejuvinate a lot of things. I think it’s an uplifting thing.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:13 Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram Pause 5:33 Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 1:01 Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 2:00 Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:25 Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 1:18 Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:50 Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:41 Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 0:46 Heat players take an airboat ride in the Everglades 1:57 Ellington talks 3-point contest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dwyane Wade's actress girlfriend Gabrielle Union reacts to his return to the Miami Heat on Feb. 8, 2018. Gabrielle Union-Wade via Instagram

Before last Wednesday’s Heat-Cavaliers game, Wade said he wanted to finish his career in a Heat uniform.

“I have thought about it of course,” Wade said when asked by the Miami Herald if he wanted to finish his career here either on the court or with a one-day contract. “I wouldn’t lie and say I haven’t. When that opportunity comes, that day comes, hopefully, I can go out in a Miami Heat jersey. I don’t know how it will be but I would love it.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:13 Gabrielle Union reacts to Wade returning to Miami on Instagram Pause 5:33 Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat 1:01 Goran Dragic on ways Dwyane Wade will help Heat 2:00 Tyler Johnson reacts to news of Dwyane Wade trade 2:25 Hassan Whiteside reacts to Dwyane Wade trade news 1:18 Bam Adebayo on playing alongside Whiteside 1:50 Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury 1:41 Wayne Ellington on world’s worst kept secret 0:46 Heat players take an airboat ride in the Everglades 1:57 Ellington talks 3-point contest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade talks about to returning to Miami to face the Heat on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016. The Bulls won 98-95. Justin Azpiazu​justinazpiazu@miamiherald.com​

Wade said last week that “this team plays hard. They’re consistent with their game for the most part. That’s going to get them a lot of wins. I’m impressed with the guys, J-Rich [Josh Richardson] and taking that step to the next level. Tyler [Johnson], playing amazing. I’m happy for those guys. But I expect it. I expect those guys to play the way they are.”

On coach Erik Spoelstra, Wade said: “He never gets the credit. I’m not saying he’s looking for it. He didn’t get credit when we were winning championships and going to Finals. It’s not easy to have success in this league. Last year, everyone thought he should have been Coach of the Year for what he was able to do. For what they’re doing this year, he’s right back up there in that conversation. He’s a great coach. He’s one of the best in our game. Those players who play their whole career there one day will be happy to know they were coached by a great coach.”

The Heat drafted Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and he spent his first 13 seasons with the team, winning three NBA championships with the Heat before playing the 2016-17 season with Chicago and the first part of this season with Cleveland.

Earlier in the day, the Heat traded injured forward Okaro White to Atlanta for Luke Babbitt, whose 44 percent three-point shooting ranks fifth among all NBA players who have made at least 40 three-pointers. Miami was 31-24 with Babbitt as a starter last season.