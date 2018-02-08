Could the Miami Heat make a move at the trade deadline? It has before.

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. Thursday. While it is not guaranteed that the Miami Heat will make moves on the final day of the trade season — and there are obstacles that could block the team from potentially making a big splash — the franchise does have a history of making moves in the 11th hour, including four of the past five seasons.

Here’s a quick look back at the team’s trading history on the day of the trade deadline:

2016

The Heat traded guard Brian Roberts and a 2021 second-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for cash considerations. The Heat also traded forward Jarnell Stokes to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2018 second-round pick. Both moves allowed the Heat to get under the luxury tax.

2015

Arguably the Heat’s biggest move at the trade deadline in recent years came in 2015 when they acquired point guard Goran Dragic and his brother Zoran from the Phoenix Suns as part of a three-team trade with the Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans. The trade broke down as follows:

The Heat received the Dragic brothers.

The Suns received Heat forward Danny Granger, Pelicans forward John Salmons and two first-round draft picks from the Heat (2017 and 2019) .

The Pelicans received three Heat players: guard Norris Cole, center Justin Hamilton and forward Shawne Williams.

While Zoran is now playing in Europe, Goran Dragic is serving as one of the top players for the Heat. Dragic, 31, earned his first All-Star Game nomination this year as an injury replacement after averaging a team best 17.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra discusses the trade that sent Mario Chalmers and James Ennis to the Memphis Grizzlies for Beno Udrih and Jarnell Stokes. David Santiagodsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

2014

The Heat traded Roger Mason and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings for a conditional 2015 second-round pick.

2013

The Heat traded center Dexter Pittman and a 2013 second-round draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward Ricky Sanchez. It was the first time the Heat made a move at the trade deadline in seven seasons.

2006

The Heat traded Derek Anderson to the Houston Rockets for Geralt Fitch.

2005

The Heat traded forward Malik Allen and cash considerations to the Charlotte Bobcats for Steve Smith.

1998

The Heat traded center Isaac Austin, guard Charles Smith and a conditional 1998 first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Brent Barry

1996

The Heat made three trades at the deadline this year. The team traded guard Terrence Rencher to the Phoenix Suns for guard Tony Smith, traded forward Kevin Willis and guard Bimbo Coles to the Golden State Warriors for guard Tim Hardaway and forward Chris Gatling, and traded forward Billy Owns and guard Kevin Gamble to the Sacramento Kings for forwards Walt Williams and Tyrone Corbin.