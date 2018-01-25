Late slam caps Kings’ comeback as Heat squanders chance to tie Cavaliers

Goran Dragic got into character, growing a mustache inspired by the Heat’s City Edition Vice uniforms.
But even after delivering 23 points on an otherwise subpar shooting night by Miami, Dragic watched Kings’ guard De’Aaron Fox soar past him and slam home a put-back off a missed shot by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 3.3 seconds left that would seal a disappointing 89-88 loss to Sacramento at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Kings (16-33), who were led by Buddy Hield’s 24 points, entered the game tied with the Magic and Hawks for the worst record in the NBA.
Josh Richardson tried to draw contact on a desperation jumper at the buzzer near the foul line, but no foul was called and the shot hit backboard and rim only as time expired.
Never miss a local story.
The Heat (27-21) lost its second game in a row and fourth in its past seven games following a seven-game win streak.
Although it would still have been behind on percentage points, Miami would have tied the Cleveland Cavaliers for third place in the Eastern Conference with the win.
The Heat shot 37.8 percent overall (31 of 82) and 12 of 34 from three-point range.
The Kings entered the game with the worst defensive rating in the league (110.1 points per 100 possessions).
Wayne Ellington finished with 20 points and made six threes in 13 attempts.
Hassan Whiteside struggled, scoring only two points until the fourth quarter and finishing with eight as he fouled out with 21.9 seconds left.
Comments