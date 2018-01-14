More Videos

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Pause
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic 2:55

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic

Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine 0:58

Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami 1:48

Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row. Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com
Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row. Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

Heat’s seventh consecutive win puts them just a game back of third-place Cavaliers

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

January 14, 2018 03:41 PM

It didn’t go down to the wire for a change.

But the Miami Heat used the same successful formula to secure its seventh consecutive victory with another collective effort in a 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat (25-17) pulled to within one game of the Cleveland Cavaliers for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami had won its previous six games by eight points or less.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trailing 48-46 with 7:33 left in the third quarter, the Heat used a 14-0 run to take the lead for good as Goran Dragic scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Dragic hit three of his four three-pointers in the final period.

Hassan Whiteside helped spark the third quarter offensive outburst in which the Heat outscored the Bucks 30-16 with nine of his 15 points.

Whiteside recorded his 134th career double moving him past Udonis Haslem into fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Whiteside also blocked four shots in the first quarter.

Josh Richardson finished with 16 points and Tyler Johnson had 14 points.

The Heat defense was stellar as it limited the Bucks to only 31.6 percent shooting (25 of 79).

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (22-20) with 22 points, but Khris Middleton had one of his worst shooting efforts of the season going 3 of 16 from the field despite finishing with 16 points.

Justise Winslow, who missed the past 14 games with a left knee strain, played for the first time since Dec. 13 and recorded four key assists to go along with three points in 13 minutes and 11 seconds of play.

Bam Adebayo had a career-high six assists and six points as he and Kelly Olynyk (seven points) came off the bench and James Johnson started in his first game since serving a one-game suspension earlier this week following an on-court altercation with Raptors forward Serge Ibaka on Tuesday in Toronto.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Pause
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery 2:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters’ having ankle surgery

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic 2:55

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic

Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine 0:58

Goran Dragic surprised to be hit with $10K fine

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami 1:48

Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

  • Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    Richardson talked about the effort it took to hold the Bucks to 31.6 percent shooting and pick up the Heat’s seventh win in a row.

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats