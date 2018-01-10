Suspensions, fines handed out to Heat, Raptors players after Tuesday’s altercations

Heat forward James Johnson and Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were each suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Wednesday following their altercation in Miami’s 90-89 win at Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night.

Johnson, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Heat this summer, will serve his suspension tonight as the Heat (23-17) play at the Pacers. Ibaka will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Raptors take on the Cavaliers.

Johnson, one of the Heat’s three captains who spent four seasons in Toronto before signing with Miami, came to blows with Ibaka, Toronto’s starting power forward, with seven minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Both players were battling for position in the paint away from the ball when the hand-fighting between them began and the situation quickly escalated.

Replays showed Johnson, listed at 6-8, 240, threw a strong forearm at Ibaka’s neck. The Raptors’ 6-10, 235-pound power forward then swung his right fist at Johnson. They were eventually separated.

After the incident was reviewed by officials, both players were given double technical fouls and ejected. It was Johnson’s third career ejection. He had two with the Heat last season. It was Ibaka’s fifth career ejection.

A Raptors spokesman said Johnson had been chirping and glaring at the Raptors bench throughout the game. Johnson didn’t speak to reporters after the game. Ibaka told Raptors reporters after the game it was “hard to hold himself back” after he “was attacked first.”

The game was chippy between the teams throughout.

Point guard Goran Dragic and Raptors All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 25 points and missed a last-second shot from the other side of the court, had their own altercation at the end of the game. DeRozan’s shooting hand hit Dragic in the face after attempting the shot. Dragic said something to him, which led to the altercation.

DeRozan then “attempted to forcefully shove Dragic with an open hand,” the league report said. DeRozan was fined $25,000 for his role in the incident and Dragic was fined $10,000.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Tuesday’s game he had an idea what was in store for Johnson following the incident. The NBA usually suspends players for throwing punches.

Spoelstra said Tuesday’s game had an edge to it from the start.

“I wouldn’t say it felt like a playoff game, but it certainly felt like there was something at stake from the very tip,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s the way it should be in this league. Regular season games should have meaning. Both teams should always be playing for something. That’s what you saw. There was a physicality, an edge to the game and we knew coming into this game, out of respect of what they’ve done on this homecourt we were just going to have to compete and dig out physical possessions.”