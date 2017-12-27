Uni Watch Deputy Editor Phil Hecken tweeted out a look at the Miami Heat’s City Edition uniform on Dec. 27, 2017.
Miami Heat

Here’s a first look at the new Miami Heat jerseys that pay tribute to their old home

By Jordan McPherson

December 27, 2017 02:17 PM

They won’t officially be unveiled until January, but Nike’s NBA “City Edition” uniforms have been leaking out from retailers.

The Miami Heat’s uniform pays a fitting homage to the team’s past.

Based on a photo tweeted by Uni Watch’s Phil Hecken, the Heat will wear white jerseys with pink, black and powder blue accents — a color scheme synonymous with that of the TV show “Miami Vice.” Player numbers will be powder blue, and the word “Miami” will be written in the same pink color and script that appeared on the front of the old Miami Arena, which served as the Heat’s home arena from 1988-1999.

The Heat is one of four teams to not officially announce their City Edition uniforms at this time, along with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. The team did, however, hint on Twitter about the Vice-esque look with a semi-cryptic tweet on Friday, writing “Very important city edition” with each word on one line. The first letter of each word together spells “Vice.”

The Heat will play 13 games with the City Edition uniforms, starting Jan. 25 against the Sacramento Kings. According to Nike, the NBA City Edition uniforms “represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities’ streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future.”

Miami is 18-16 on the season and coming off a 107-89 win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The full schedule of games in which the Heat will wear their City Edition uniforms is below:

Jan 25: vs. Sacramento Kings

Jan. 27: vs. Chicago Bulls

Jan. 29: @ Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 5: vs. Orlando Magic

Feb. 7: vs. Houston Rockets

Feb. 9: vs. Milwuakee Bucks

Feb. 13: @ Toronto Raptors

Feb. 14: @ Philadelphia 76ers

Feb. 23: @ New Orleans Pelicans

Feb. 24: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 27: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

March 1: vs. LA Lakers

March 3: vs. Detroit Pistons

March 5: vs. Phoenix Suns

March 8: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

