Miami Heat

December 18, 2017 10:14 PM

Short-handed Heat back at .500 after stumble against Hawks

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

ATLANTA

Dion Waiters didn’t let a stomach virus keep him out of the Heat’s starting lineup on Monday night.

But down to only nine available players, it still wasn’t enough for the Heat to pull out a victory.

Running the point with Goran Dragic injured, Waiters poured in 23 points and Josh Richardson scored a game-high 26 to nearly bring Miami back in the fourth quarter but the Heat eventually fell short in a 110-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Phillips Arena.

The Heat (15-15), already without Hassan Whiteside (knee bone bruise), James Johnson (ankle bursitis) and Justise Winslow (strained knee), had to play without top scorer Dragic, who sat out with a strained ligament in his shooting elbow.

The Heat used its ninth different starting lineup so far this season with Waiters, Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo.

Miami trailed by as many as 14 points, but used an 8-0 surge to cut the deficit to 98-94 with 3:41 left.

More Videos

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks 1:31

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks

Pause
Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks 1:33

Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 0:47

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders

  • Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

    Johnson talks about the Heat’s loss to the Hawks and getting his first start in over two years on Mon., Dec. 18, 2017

Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

But after a timeout, the Hawks answered with layups from Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder, who sliced his way to the basket repeatedly in the game, and finished with 23 points.

Bazemore served as the Hawks closer with four clutch points down the stretch as he finished with 16.

Taurean Prince led Atlanta (7-23) with 24 points and Dennis Schroder finished with 23 points.

Miami fell back to .500 with its next game against the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics in Boston on Wednesday.

More Videos

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years 2:27

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

Pause
Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks 1:31

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 0:47

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders

  • Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks

    Richardson continued his prolific scoring with a game-high 26 but it wasn’t enough against the Hawks in a 110-104 loss for the Heat on Mon., Dec. 18, 2017

Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Related content

Miami Heat

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks 1:31

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks

Pause
Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks 1:33

Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 0:47

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders

  • Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

    Johnson talks about the Heat’s loss to the Hawks and getting his first start in over two years on Mon., Dec. 18, 2017

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

View more video

Miami Heat