  • Goran Dragic on being on national stamp in Slovenia

    Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talks about being featured on a Slovenian postage stamp. Dec. 10, 2017.

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talks about being featured on a Slovenian postage stamp. Dec. 10, 2017.
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talks about being featured on a Slovenian postage stamp. Dec. 10, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

Heat’s Dragic, EuroBasket winning Slovenian national team get their own postage stamp

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

December 11, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 34 MINUTES AGO

MEMPHIS

Getting your face put on a stamp is kind of a big deal.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic found out he had his — and those of the Slovenian national basketball team that won the EuroBasket championship this summer — put on a stamp back home in Slovenia thanks to Twitter on Monday.

“I was surprised of course,” Dragic said after the morning shootaround at the FedEx Forum. “I was surprised, but happy at the same time. It means a lot just to see the whole team on that little stamp. It’s great.”

Dragic, who scored 35 points and earned MVP honors in the team’s win over Serbia, has said repeatedly that he’s now retired from the Slovenian national team. At 31, some have seriously asked him whether he would like to run for political office or become an ambassador for Slovenia once he retires from the NBA. But don’t expect him to go that route.

“I don’t like politics,” Dragic said.

Dragic said the stamp is valued “at like one Euro, so that’s around, what, $1.20, something like that.”

“For sure, I’m going to buy one and put it in a little paper and have it for memories,” Dragic said. “But it’s awesome, it’s awesome to see that, that the people back home, they appreciate what you did for the country and it’s great.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra, who jokingly told reporters in Mexico City before Saturday’s win over the Nets that he thought Dragic could run for president in Slovenia because of his popularity back home, wasn’t surprised to see Dragic and his teammates honored on a national stamp.

“He could be the head of the basketball federation there,” said Spoelstra, who visited Dragic over the summer in Slovenia. “I don’t know if he wants to get into politics, but it speaks to what a great guy he is and what people think about him. He doesn’t have to explain who he is or what he stands for or his character. He embodies it. It’s the perfect example you try to show young pro guys in this league. If you follow that example you'll have a lot of opportunities in life.”

