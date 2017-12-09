Bosh hangs out with Heat for first time since release, video bombs postgame interview

Chris Bosh, who played his last game for the Miami Heat in February 2016 and was formally released by the team in July after a long battle with blood clots, was reunited with his former teammates and coach this weekend during the NBA’s Global Games in Mexico City.
It’s the first time, a Heat spokesman said, the 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion had been around the team since his release.
Bosh, who was in town with his wife to promote the NBA as a guest of Marriott hotels, was introduced to the crowd inside the 22,000 seat arena as a Heat legend along with Glen Rice and Alonzo Mourning during a timeout in the first half. Later, Bosh had an emotional embrace on the court with coach Erik Spoelstra.
“Man, it just brings you right back,” Spoelstra said of seeing and hugging Bosh. “It’s awesome seeing CB and [his wife] Adrienne. I hope to see him more. But we’ve been in touch. He looks great. His family, his kids are doing well. I love CB. He’s Heat family for life, but man it’s strange. You see him and it’s like you go back to 2012 just like that. You realize how fast time goes by in this league. But like I said, I hope to see him more.”
In a podcast with Bleacher Report earlier this week, Bosh, 33, reiterated his desire to play again. The question is if he’s ever going to be medically cleared to play.
“That’s still there in front of me,” Bosh said of his playing career. “The window is still open. Once I close the doors, it’s closed. I don’t open it back up. That’s kind of me as a human being. That’s just one of the things about me. … But yeah, for me, I don’t close anything until I’m officially done. So until that day, I will definitely let everybody know when that day comes, if it comes soon.”
An NBA doctor ruled this summer that Bosh’s blood clot issues were considered a career-ending illness, which allowed Miami to receive cap relief for the final two years of Bosh’s contract. The Heat used that money this summer to re-sign Dion Waiters, James Johnson, Wayne Ellington and add Kelly Olynyk to the roster.
Chris Bosh Video Bomb!!!! pic.twitter.com/GCGQI7ark7— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 10, 2017
Friday night, Bosh and his wife attended an NBA party at a local nightclub. Most of the Heat players were gone by the time Bosh arrived. But he did spend some time talking to Justise Winslow and other staffers before leaving.
“He actually gave me a little pep talk last night when I did see him,” Winslow said. “That’s my guy, man. Obviously the way things turned out were not the way we wanted. But my rookie year, sitting next to him everyday, being left-handed, being from Texas, I’m not going to say I look up to him because if he sees that he’ll hang it over my head. But I love that guy and he means a lot to me.”
Winslow hit a career-high four three-pointers in Saturday’s 101-89 win over the Nets and was interviewed postgame by Heat sideline reporter Jason Jackson.
Bosh, who video bombed LeBron James and Dwyane Wade many times during the Big 3 era, walkd into background during the interview and did his thing.
