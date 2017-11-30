Bone bruise in new spot will sideline Heat’s Whiteside at least a week

The Miami Heat will be without starting center Hassan Whiteside for at least a week after he sustained a bone bruise in a new spot on his left knee in last week’s win over the Celtics, the team said.

Whiteside, who sat out Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Knicks in New York, will miss his seventh game this season Friday when Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets. Whiteside had an MRI on the knee Thursday and the team said he will rehab for the next one to two weeks.

Whiteside, who has averaged 14.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds in 15 starts this season, banged knees with Magic center Nikola Vucevic on opening night and has been playing with a bone bruise in the knee since then.

But the Heat said he was hit in a different spot in the same knee in the win over Boston.

“It’s really bothering man,” Whiteside said after the loss to the Knicks Wednesday.

“We’re going to figure it out when we get back to Miami. It’s really been bothering me throughout the season. It’s been bothering me since Orlando. Everything [makes it hurt].”

Whiteside said Wednesday doctors gave him no timeline as far as how long he would be dealing with the bruise when he initially banged knees with Vucevic.

“I wouldn’t say [playing] made it worse,” he said. “[Playing] aggravated it.”

Miami is 2-4 in the games Whiteside has not played in.

Rookie Bam Adebayo is slated to make his second consecutive start.