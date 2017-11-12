Dion Waiters’ response to Rudy Gobert: ‘I’ve never been a dirty player in my life’

2:18 Waiters closes out the Jazz with flurry in final minutes Pause

0:59 Canes celebrate win

0:33 Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

2:35 Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons

1:29 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

1:59 TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S.

5:12 Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

3:06 Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain

2:28 Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders