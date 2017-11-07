Whiteside watches from bench in second half as Heat falls to Warriors 97-80

3:05 Whiteside discusses his benching in second half vs. Warriors Pause

3:15 Spoelstra on Whiteside’s benching: “It was a coach’s decision.”

0:53 High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:58 Children speak about TPS status possibly being terminated for Haitians and Central Americans.

1:56 Record rain is drowning the Everglades

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

2:28 Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

1:42 Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech