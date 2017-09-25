Miami Heat defends Warriors’ and other athletes’ stance following Trump’s comments

More Videos 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists Pause 4:42 Dion Waiters speaks during the Miami Heat's Media Day 1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 2:41 Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game. 3:34 Miami Dolphins players comment on their protest before the Jets game 2:01 Erik Spoelstra addresses Donald Trump's social media comments 2:34 Hassan Whiteside speaks at the Heat Media Day 1:58 Pat Riley: 'We are one step from being a very good team' 1:24 FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus 3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Miami Heat players react to Donald Trump's comments during media day Miami Heat's Justise Winslow, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk react to Donald Trump's social media comments over athletes protesting the national anthem during the team's Media Day at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Monday, September 25, 2016. Miami Heat's Justise Winslow, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk react to Donald Trump's social media comments over athletes protesting the national anthem during the team's Media Day at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Monday, September 25, 2016. Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald Staff

