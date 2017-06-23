Heat passes on spending big in 2nd round, fills summer league roster with free agents

Why did the Heat not use its available $3.1 million allowance to buy a second-round pick in Thursday’s draft?

“Why? For $3.5 million? You’re dropping $3.5 million on the 50th pick? Let’s get real here,” Heat president Pat Riley responded early Friday morning, less than an hour after the draft had been completed.

Riley, 72, was clearly bothered by the demands some teams had when selling second-round picks. The Golden State Warriors paid $3.5 million for a second-rounder on Thursday. Riley called the offers the Heat received from other teams “sort of ridiculous.”

“So we took the next step, which is to go to free agency and to build from there,” Riley said. “And then through the summer league, try to be the first out of the box on some of these guys and develop a program. We feel good where we are with our roster.”

Having used its only draft pick on a power-rotation player, the Heat loaded up on wing prospects in the hours following Thursday’s NBA Draft.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 Bam Adebayo calls mom his motivation Pause 1:27 Riley says Adebayo reminds him of Shawn Kemp 14:19 Pat Riley talks about Miami Heat's draft pick 1:01 Breaking down the Miami Heat's NBA Draft choices 1:46 Why the Heat could draft North Carolina's Justin Jackson 2:05 Whiteside talks about buying his mom a house, super teams and hunting for free agents 3:05 Udonis Haslem talks Chris Bosh and free agency 2:58 Justise Winslow says he's still a month away from a full return from shoulder surgery 4:44 Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home 0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Pat Riley talks about Miami Heat's draft pick Miami Heat President Pat Riley holds a news conference after the Heat chose Bam Adebayo as its first pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. Matias Ocner For the Miami Herald

Among those added to the Heat’s Summer League roster that will play games in Orlando and Las Vegas, according to various reports:

▪ BYU 6-10 forward Eric Mika, who averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 rebounds last season while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. NBA Draft Experess rated Mika the 82nd-best prospect available. He’s the highest rated among the Heat’s non-drafted summer league players.

▪ Virginia 6-2 point guard London Perrantes, who averaged 12.7 points and 3.8 assists as a senior while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent on threes (65 for 147). Considered a pesky defender. And he was exceptional on three-pointers as junior, shooting 48.8 percent (78 for 160).

▪ Colorado State 6-4 guard Gian Clavell. The Hialeah Gardens product, who led the Gladiators to a state title in 2012, averaged 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds last season for the Rams and was named Mountain West Player of the Year. He shot 43 percent from the field and 38.6 percent on threes (78 for 202).

▪ Michigan 6-6 guard/small forward Zak Irvin. Averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 34.4 percent on threes (54 for 147). Aggressive defender and third in three-pointers in Michigan history.

▪ Pittsburgh 6-9 forward Jamel Artis. Averaged 18.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent on threes (74 for 189) last season.

▪ Monmouth 5-8 guard Justin Robinson. The diminutive point guard was a two-time MAAC Player of the Year and averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals last season, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 40.3 percent on threes (96 for 238).

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 Bam Adebayo calls mom his motivation Pause 1:27 Riley says Adebayo reminds him of Shawn Kemp 14:19 Pat Riley talks about Miami Heat's draft pick 1:01 Breaking down the Miami Heat's NBA Draft choices 1:46 Why the Heat could draft North Carolina's Justin Jackson 2:05 Whiteside talks about buying his mom a house, super teams and hunting for free agents 3:05 Udonis Haslem talks Chris Bosh and free agency 2:58 Justise Winslow says he's still a month away from a full return from shoulder surgery 4:44 Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home 0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Riley says Adebayo reminds him of Shawn Kemp Miami Heat's president Pat Riley compares the team's 2017 First Round Draft Pick Bam Adebayo, with NBA Legends Shawn Kemp and Kevin Garnett. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

▪ UCF 6-5 guard Matt Williams. Averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Shot just 39.1 percent from the field and never shot 40 percent or better in any of his four seasons at UCF. He was 38.4 percent on threes last season (126 for 328).