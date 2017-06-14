Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.
Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

Miami Heat

June 14, 2017 10:35 AM

LeBron James says he never played for a ‘super team.’ Really?

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

Either LeBron James has a very short memory, or he does not consider the Miami Heat’s two NBA Championship teams on which he played “super-teams”, despite the fact his teammates included six-time All-Star Dwyane Wade, five-time All-Star Chris Bosh, and 10-time All-Star Ray Allen.

After the Golden State Warriors knocked out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals Monday night, James was asked if he believes the league benefits from superstar players joining forces to chase titles.

“No, not really. I don’t believe I’ve played for a super-team,” James said. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super-team here.”

There is no doubt the Warriors are a super team, with a roster that features Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant – both league MVPs – as well as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But James’ teams have also been star-studded. His Miami Heat welcome ceremony in the summer of 2010 was a rock concert-like spectacle with James, Wade and Bosh rising above smoke in front of 13,000 people. “The Three Kings” they were dubbed, and they played like NBA royalty. Then, when James left Miami for Cleveland, he joined up with No. 1 draft pick Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, forming another formidable trio.

Were those teams as super as this year’s Warriors? Maybe not. But super they were.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why the Heat could draft North Carolina's Justin Jackson

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats

Sports Videos