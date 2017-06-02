Heat receives word from league it can clear Bosh’s salary from cap

The Miami Heat has been officially informed by the league that Chris Bosh’s salary cap hold can be removed permanently now that a panel of doctors has ruled he’s medically unfit to play, a league source has told the Miami Herald.
The Herald reported in mid May that Bosh, an 11-time All-Star, had told family members that an agreement had been struck among the NBA, the Heat, the player’s union and himself to part ways at some point in the coming weeks.
Friday’s news was simply confirmation the Heat has been officially informed by the league it can now release Bosh without fear of his remaining $25.3 million salary for the 2017-18 and $26.8 million salary for 2018-19 seasons counting against the team’s salary cap in the future even if the 33-year-old is medically cleared to return to action down the road.
Bosh hasn’t played for the past 1 1/2 seasons because of multiple blood clot episodes. Bosh will receive all $52 million he’s due from the Heat with insurance covering a substantial part of that.
The league source said the Heat will not officially release Bosh until it needs to clear the cap space to make a roster move. That could be if the team decides to make a trade or at the start of free agency on July 1.
Before a change in the new labor agreement, there had been a risk of Bosh’s salary returning to the Heat’s cap if he played 25 games with another team. That’s no longer a concern for the Heat.
The removal of Bosh from the team’s salary cap will leave the Heat with over $38 million in cap space this summer, not counting Wayne Ellington, whose $6.3 million salary will be guaranteed only if he’s on the Heat’s roster after July 7.
Dion Waiters and Willie Reed have informed the Heat they will be opting out of deals for next season, a league source told the Miami Herald recently.
