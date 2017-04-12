Miami Heat’s wild ride ends without help it needed to make the playoffs

With his team in need of some heavenly help to make the playoffs, Heat point guard Goran Dragic brought a mural of the Virgin Mary with him from home Wednesday and hung it inside his locker before the game.

“We need them on our side,” Dragic said about an hour before Miami faced the Washington Wizards in its regular season finale.

The Heat did its part, beating the Wizards 110-102 at AmericanAirlines Arena to complete one of the most remarkable second half turnarounds in NBA history and reach the .500 mark after being 11-30 back on Jan. 14.

Unfortunately for the Heat, the other half of its prayers weren’t answered. Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls trounced the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Atlanta Hawks to eliminate Miami from the playoffs and end its season.

The Heat (41-41) needed either Chicago, which owned the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Heat, or Indiana (42-40) to lose Wednesday to squeeze into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Instead of extending its season, the Heat will have to settle for being known as the team which rallied from the biggest hole in league history to finish .500 or better and only the fourth team in franchise history to win 30 games over the second half of a season.

Prior to its 19-game turnaround in the standings, no team in league history had rallied from more than 12 games under .500 to finish even or better. That piece of NBA history, though, wasn’t really what the Heat was aiming for.

Now, instead of facing the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs this weekend, Miami will head into the off-season with a 98.2 percent chance it will have the 14th pick in the draft (and a 1.8 percent chance it will have a top 3 pick in the lottery on May 16). The Heat will also have roughly $38 million in cap space (after it releases Chris Bosh) to tinker with the roster.

Miami could end up spending most of that money on Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Willie Reed to keep the core of this team together or Pat Riley could go ‘whale hunting.’

Wednesday night, the story was the lack of help the Heat got in its attempt to make the playoffs. The Nets, with nothing to play for and no initiative to tank with Boston owning its draft slot, sat six players including leading scorers Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin. The Hawks, locked into a first round series with the Wizards, sat five players including All-Star Paul Millsap.

Coach Erik Spoelstra pretty much knew his team was fighting an uphill battle from the get-go Wednesday night saying pregame: “I hope we get a standing ovation for our players at the end from a well-earned effort.”

The Heat gave the effort and received the standing ovation, too.

After taking its first lead of the game on a Hassan Whiteside jump hook with 5:59 left in the half, the Heat took a 56-50 lead into the break and never trailed again.

Whiteside had his team-record 58th double-double of the season by halftime and finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes. The effort also secured Whiteside the first league rebounding title by a Heat player in franchise history.

Goran Dragic led five scorers in double figures with 28 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Reed added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Wizards, which sat All-Star point guard John Wall and starters Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris, were led by Trey Burke’s 27 points off the bench. Former Miami Hurricane Sheldon McClellan scored 18 points in 35 minutes off the bench.