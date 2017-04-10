Heat stays alive in playoff chase with OT victory over Cavaliers

2:39 Haslem shares details of trip to see son play Friday for Aquinas in state title game Pause

1:10 Spoelstra said Haslem deserved chance to see son play in final game

1:13 Coach Tom Rowe discusses Panthers’ disappointing season

0:59 Nelson calls for end to attacks on climate science

0:35 Editorial Cartoonist Jim Morin reacts to winning the Pulitzer Prize

0:56 Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami