Heat stays alive in playoff chase with OT victory over Cavaliers

It’s going to be a wild ride right up to the very end.
The Miami Heat’s season — full of twists and turns and one amazing second-half turnaround — still has a pulse. Barely.
The Heat rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and then survived two four-point plays in overtime to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 in another heart-pounding game to keep its playoff hopes alive.
With Chicago blowing out Orlando at home, Indiana winning in Philadelphia and Milwaukee beating Charlotte at home, the Heat (40-41) needs to win Wednesday night against Washington and a loss by either the Pacers or Bulls Wednesday to make the playoffs.
Chicago (40-41) hosts Brooklyn (20-61) and Indiana (41-40) hosts Atlanta (42-38). The Hawks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back and will simply be playing for seeding.
On Monday night, Tyler Johnson hit the big buckets late. He buried four free throws — the last four points of the game — to propel Miami to victory. Johnson led Miami in scoring with 24 points and Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.
Cleveland, which fell to the No. 2 seed in the East with the loss at 51-30, played without All-Stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, who took the night off to rest after losing in overtime Sunday in Atlanta.
Deron Williams did most of the heavy lifting for Cleveland, scoring a season-high 35 points to go with seven rebounds and nine assists in a turn back the clock performance. Kevin Love had 25 points and 10 rebounds before he fouled out with 29.2 seconds left in overtime.
The Heat trailed 91-80 entering the fourth and then went on a 9-0 run that turned into a 26-8 run when Wayne Ellington buried his fourth three-pointer of the night with 5:28 to play to put Miami ahead 106-99. But the Cavs answered with a 9-0 run.
James Johnson, who had 16 points and nine assists before he fouled in overtime, drove inside the paint and made a basket which would have put the Heat up 110-108 with 11.7 seconds left. But he was called for an offensive foul. The Cavs got the ball and turned it over with under three seconds to play, but the Heat never got a shot off before the end of regulation.
With Monday’s win, the Heat avoided its fourth consecutive home loss and the fifth in their last six home games.
There were 10 lead changes over the first six minutes of the game before the Cavaliers got hot behind Williams and seized control. Cleveland made 15 of its first 21 shots and led by as many as 15 points in the first half before it took a 60-56 lead into the break.
