Heat beats Wizards, still alive for playoffs

WASHINGTON The Heat will enter the final four days of the season with the ability to beat out any of three teams for a playoff berth. But Miami also will need help to surpass any of them.
The Heat’s impressive 106-103 win against the Wizards, coupled with a Chicago loss and wins by Indiana and Milwaukee, leaves the Heat still at No. 9 in the East and not in control of its playoff destiny. That’s because Indiana beat Orlando, preserving a one-game lead over the Heat, which owns the tiebreaker with the Pacers.
After John Wall hit one of two free throws to put Washington up 103-102 with 20 seconds left, James Johnson put the Heat ahead with a driving layup with 11 seconds left.
With the Heat ahead three, Bradley Beal missed a three with just under one second left.
Miami (39-41) has the same record as No. 8 Chicago after the Bulls’ loss to Brooklyn, but Chicago owns the tiebreaker with the Heat.
So if the Bulls or Pacers go 1-1, the Heat needs to go 2-0 to make the playoffs. If both the Bulls and Pacers go 2-0, the Heat will be eliminated unless it wins two and Atlanta loses out.
What’s more, with Boston beating Charlotte, that means Monday’s Cleveland-at-Heat game will be meaningful for the Cavaliers in the battle for the No. 1 seed, meaning the Cavs’ top players, including LeBron James, likely will play.
Hassan Whiteside, after going scoreless in the first half of the previous two games, was terrific, with 16 points in the first half en route to finishing with 30 points and 12 boards.
Dragic opened 0 for 4 but then came alive after a three-point first half, closing with 18 points and 7 assists.
James Johnson, making his third start in a row in Luke Babbitt’s absence, had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Johnson added 19, including a big late three, and Wayne Ellington added 10.
Comments