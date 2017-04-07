Toronto Raptors deal blow to Miami Heat’s playoff chances

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said before the game Friday that “you definitely don’t want to see Miami in the first round.” The chances of any team seeing the Heat in the first round took a big hit Friday, as the Raptors unleashed a huge first-half run and then survived a second-half Heat comeback to win 96-94 at Air Canada Centre.
Down by 18 in the first half, the Heat rallied to tie it at 82 with 4:43 left. But Toronto, led by DeMar DeRozan’s 38 points, then went on a 10-2 run. A late Tyler Johnson three accounted for the final margin.
Miami (38-41) fell one game behind No. 7 Chicago and No. 8 Indiana and two games behind No. 6 Milwaukee, with the Heat holding the tiebreaker against the Pacers and Bucks but not the Bulls.
And whereas the Heat closes against three playoff teams (at Washington Saturday, then home to Cleveland and Washington), the Bulls play three non-playoff teams (at Nets, home to Magic and Nets) and the Pacers also have an easier slate than Miami, with games at the Magic, at Philadelphia and then home against Atlanta.
It was a disappointing night for Hassan Whiteside, who left with his second foul just 3:17 into the first quarter, returned to start the second quarter, then left again with his third foul less than five minutes later.
He went to halftime scoreless for the second game in a row and finished with 12 points (4 for 14 shooting) and 10 boards.
James Johnson, who shot 10 for 12 on Wednesday, opened 0 for 7 on Friday but played well the rest of the way, finishing with 22 points (8 for 17) and 10 rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 18 and Josh Richardson added 10.
The Heat surged to an early 10-3 lead, but DeRozan — who scored 25 in the first half — then spearheaded a 39-14 stampede that left the Heat down 18. By that point, Miami was shooting 7 for 31 and had more turnovers (eight) than baskets.
The Heat shot just 39 percent overall and 8 for 23 on threes, including 3 for 15 in the first half.
Comments