With a win over the Hornets, the Heat stays in the playoff race — for now

Some unsolicited advice for the Charlotte Hornets: Don’t antagonize Hassan Whiteside. There’s a good chance it won’t end well.
Behind 33 points from Goran Dragic, 26 from James Johnson and 13 points and 20 boards from Whiteside, who was seemingly inspired by a third-quarter confrontation with Hornets center Cody Zeller, the Heat jumped back into playoff seeding with a 112-99 victory on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.
Chicago, Miami and Indiana are all 38-40, but the Bulls are seventh, the Heat eighth and Indiana ninth because of tiebreakers, with all three teams 1.5 games behind No. 6 Atlanta. The Hornets fell 2.5 games behind theHeat, their playoff hopes dimming.
The Heat shot a scorching 21 for 40 on threes, with Johnson finishing 6 for 7. The Heat sets franchise record with 21 threes. Record had been 19.
As for Whiteside, he went scoreless in 14 first-half minutes, taking only one shot and leaving with his third foul with 3:11 left in the second quarter.
And then the Hornets made the mistake of aggravating him. Whiteside aggressively extended an elbow to shake himself free after he was fouled by Zeller, who then got in Whiteside’s face and pushed him. Whiteside then shoved Zeller before being restrained. Zeller was charged with a foul, and Whiteside was given a technical foul.
That seemed to inspire both the Heat collectively and Whiteside individually. Miami unleashed a 14-0 run after the Hornets hit the free throw, which pushed the Heat’s lead to 75-69.
And Whiteside was at the epicenter, scoring three baskets within two minutes of the exchange with Zeller and swallowing up 11 rebounds in the quarter to go along with eight points and three blocked shots.
Zeller, meanwhile, had neither a point nor a rebound nor a block in the third quarter.
Whiteside then scored five points early in the fourth to help blunt a Charlotte rally that had drawn the Hornets within 88-80. Charlotte never drew within single digits in the final six minutes.
But Miami’s best player on this night was Dragic, who scored 19 in the first half, 10 more in the first and four in the fourth, closing 13 for 21 from the field and 5 for 9 on threes.
Josh Richardson, starting again place of injured Dion Waiters, was also helpful, with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and a turnover.
With Luke Babbitt sidelined by a hip flexor, similar to an injury that sidelined him seven games earlier this season, Erik Spoelstra opted to start Johnson for the first time this season.
Johnson equaled his season-high point total in the 141st start of his NBA career, finishing 10 for 12 from the field, and closing with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
It only gets more difficult for the Heat from here, with its four remaining games all against teams in the top four in the East: Friday at Toronto (which welcomed Kyle Lowry back from a wrist injury on Wednesday), Saturday at Washington, Monday home to Cleveland and Wednesday home to Washington.
The Heat has the most difficult remaining schedule among the teams competing for the seventh and eighth playoff spots.
What’s more, Chicago will get Dwyane Wade back from his elbow injury on Saturday, according to CSN Chicago.
