Heat drop another home heartbreaker, but hold onto 8th seed with help from LeBron

The Miami Heat’s uphill battle continues and with only five games left they’re getting dangerously close to running out of opportunities.
Sunday, Danilo Gallinari and the Denver Nuggets hung another devastating loss at home on the Heat 116-113. But thanks to 41 points from old friend LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on in double overtime to beat the Indiana Pacers, leaving the Heat in the eighth and final playoff spot with less than 10 days remaining in the regular season.
“I mean this is like our playoffs right now,” coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Heat (37-40) lost for the fourth time in its last five home games. “It’s been like that for awhile now. Our guys are laying it all out there, but we just haven't been able to get it done these last few games. We’ve spent a lot of time and made a lot of progress learning how to win this season and I’ve really enjoyed that progress and growth, learning how to make winning plays at the end.
“Now, we’re going to have to learn how to win under the context of these games and their meaning and that's a different level of basketball. We're capable of going to the next level and we’re going to need to obviously to get this job done.”
Gallinari led Denver with 29 points and hit arguably the biggest dagger of the night when he buried a three-pointer with 2:13 remaining to put Denver up 110-104. The Heat got three big three-pointers late from Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Tyler Johnson, but never caught the Nuggets (36-40) who kept their own fading playoff hopes alive.
Richardson air-balled a three-pointer on the game’s final shot. The loss was Miami’s fourth in its last five home games and dropped the Heat to 0-8 on Sundays for the season.
Goran Dragic led Miami with 22 points and six assists and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, but the Heat never took control of Sunday’s game. Much like Friday’s loss to the Knicks, the Heat was playing catchup from the start.
Miami finally grabbed its first lead of the game at 94-93 on a Richardson three-pointer with 10:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Heat never led by more than a point and led just three times in the fourth quarter.
“New York was different than tonight,” Spoelstra said. “They came in absolutely with a free mind, clear mind. This team came in with great desparation and knew they had to come in with their best game and they played great. That’s one of the better games they’ve played in the last few.”
Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and helped set the tone early with 11 of Denver’s first 21 points.
The Nuggets came into Sunday’s game first offensive rating (114.1) and averaging the second-most points in the league 114.9 points since Jan. 12. Denver scored 68 points in the first half – the most allowed by the Heat in the first half this season – and were up 10 at the intermission.
The Heat finally tied it at 79 on a Dragic runner with 5:05 left in the third quarter. But the Nuggets scored the next six points to retake control and went into the fourth quarter ahead 93-87.
▪ Heat forward Luke Babbitt left Sunday’s game midway through the third quarter with a strained right hip flexor and didn’t return.
Comments