Hassan Whiteside shot at buzzer lifts Miami Heat over host Pistons

Hassan Whiteside fell a rebound shy of his 16th consecutive double-double.
And he could care less.
Whiteside’s ninth rebound Tuesday night proved to be huge as he snared Goran Dragic’s shot off the iron, lobbed up his own offering and scored as the buzzer sounded on a huge 97-96 victory over the desperate Detroit Pistons.
The Heat’s run toward the playoffs continued as Detroit’s hopes continued to fade in a game which could have huge implications in deciding which team makes the postseason.
Miami was playing its final game in The Palace in Auburn Hills as it doesn’t look like the Pistons’ arena, the one which housed the 1989 NBA champs in its inaugural year, will be hosting any more playoff contests.
With the victory, Miami – which holds the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference – extended its lead on 10th-place Detroit to 2 ½ games.
The Heat increased its lead on Chicago to a full game.
Miami had lost three of four coming in and needed this one.
The Heat led by nine going into the fourth yet watched the desperate Pistons come all the way back.
Detroit led in the final seconds, yet Miami snatched its victory when Whiteside (17 points, nine rebounds) grabbed a shot off the rim from Dragic and put it back in as the game ended.
How big was this game?
“It is not the end of the road,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said before the game when extolling how important it was for his struggling team to win, “but you can see the end of the road from there if we don’t get it done.”
The Heat led for much of the night before the Pistons made a strong fourth-quarter run.
Detroit, which had lost seven of eight coming in, went into the fourth down nine but made it all back and them some.
The Pistons cut Miami’s lead to two with 4:54 left on a corner 3 from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before taking the lead 20 seconds later on Andre Dummond’s dunk off a rebound and consequent free throw.
With 45 seconds left in a tie game, Caldwell-Pope hit a long jumper to give the Pistons a lead they almost did not surrender.
Miami cut its deficit to one on a short shot from Dragic (28 points) and then won it on its final possession.
Wednesday: Heat at Knicks
When, where: 7:30 p.m.; Madison Square Garden, New York.
TV/radio: SUN; WAXY 790, WAQI 710.
Series: New York leads 61-52.
Scouting report: Wednesday's game kicks off a home-and-home between the two with the season series finale Friday in Miami. The Knicks snapped a five-game slide by beating Detroit on Monday thanks in part to 27 points from Derrick Rose and 21 from Carmelo Anthony. Neither player are listed as starters by the Knicks for Wednesday's game.
