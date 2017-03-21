To rest or not to rest a star: Spoelstra, Heat weigh in on league’s hot-button issue

2:16 Dion Waiters says ankle injury worse than last one Pause

1:56 Whiteside on Player of the Week honor: "I won something?"

1:43 Whiteside said Heat 'definitely missed Dion' in loss to Blazers

2:21 Spoelstra discusses Heat's Home Strong program, Sunday's earthquake

3:31 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin on players skipping White House visit

1:28 Rodney McGruder talks being called a 6-4 version of Udonis Haslem

4:12 UM coach Mark Richt talks about spring practice

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay