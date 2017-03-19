Lillard torches Heat for 49 points as Blazers hand Heat second home loss since Jan. 1

The Miami Heat couldn’t figure out a way to stop Damian Lillard — and it still hasn’t figured out how to win on Sundays.
Portland’s All-Star point guard, trying to rally his own team back into the playoff picture, torched the Heat for a season-high 49 points and matched a career-high with nine three-pointers in the process as the Portland Trail Blazers knocked Miami from its temporary playoff perch 115-104 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat, which entered the day seventh in the Eastern Conference, fell to ninth with the loss after Detroit, which also owns a 34-36 record, blew out Phoenix at home Sunday afternoon. Since losing to Detroit on New Year’s Day, the Heat had won 15 of its next 16 games at home — and 23 of 28 overall — prior to Sunday’s loss. Strangely, the Heat is now 0-6 overall on Sundays.
James Johnson led Miami with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 31 minutes off the bench. Tyler Johnson added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. But it was hardly enough to match Lillard, who has now guided the Blazers (32-37) to wins in eight of their past 10 games.
Lillard’s 49 points were the second-most allowed by the Heat this season. Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scored 52 points including 29 in the fourth quarter in a Celtics win back on Dec. 30.
On Sunday, the Heat’s recent three-point struggles continued as the team finished 9 of 31 (29 percent) from beyond the arc. Goran Dragic was 6 of 22 from the field and 1 of 7 from three-point range for 17 points in 38 minutes. Wayne Ellington was 3 of 10 from beyond the arc and had nine points.
Hassan Whiteside scored the Heat’s first 10 points and had 16 points, seven rebounds and a block by halftime. But he picked up four fouls in a five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter and never recovered. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while Portland center Jusuf Nurkic poured in 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Miami, which was playing for the first time since Dion Waiters badly sprained his ankle on Friday night, missed 15 of its 19 three-point attempts in the first half and trailed Portland 52-51 at the break. The Blazers then came out and stretched their lead to 63-55 on a CJ McCollum three-pointer before the Heat went on a 9-1 run and tied it up at 64 on a Dragic pullup with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
But after that it was all Portland and Lillard.
