Waiters hurt, but Heat moves into playoff spot with win over T’Wolves

The Miami Heat beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-105 and moved into a playoff spot Friday night for the first time since it began its amazing turnaround, but lost Dion Waiters to a sprained left ankle in the process.
Waiters, who has been as big a key as any to the Heat’s turnaround following an 11-30 start, had to be carried off the court by his teammates late in the first half when he landed awkwardly after being fouled on his way to the basket.
The Heat said X-rays on Waiters’ ankle were negative and classified the injury as a sprain, but the concern for his health moving forward is very real.
Waiters is the Heat’s third leading scorer (16.1 points per game) and is averaging 4.4 assists and shooting 39.5 percent for the season from three-point range. The Heat is 26-19 in the games Waiters has played in this season.
With Waiters out, Miami rode Hassan Whiteside (23 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks), Tyler Johnson (23 points, 3 assists), Goran Dragic (19 points, 10 assists, 3 steals) and James Johnson (17 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists) to its 23rd victory in its last 28 games.
The Heat shot 64.3 percent and led 64-49 at the half before Minnesota rallied to trim the lead to as little as three points in the third quarter. But Tyler Johnson, who scored 15 points in the third quarter, never allowed Minnesota (28-40) to take the lead.
Whiteside then took over in the fourth quarter dominating in the paint. He recorded his 11th consecutive double-double to tie Rony Seikaly for the franchise record.
With Friday’s win, Miami (34-35) moved a full game ahead of the Pistons (33-36) for the eighth seed in the East and could climb to as high as the seventh seed depending on Friday night’s late game between Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.
