With swelling down in his right eye, Dragic expects to be in Heat lineup Wednesday

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:51 'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature

2:46 Miami Heat's Dion Waiters says Heat is gunning for 8th seed in East

2:07 Miami Heat's Goran Dragic discusses the orbital contusion of his right eye

1:28 Gun rights proponent: Gun-free zones 'misguided'

1:04 Florida Panthers playoff hopes all but done

3:23 Schumer: Trump nominees rushed through because "they are ashamed of them"

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver