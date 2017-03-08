Waiters powers Heat to victory that puts Miami a half game out of playoff spot

1:19 James Johnson discusses what motivated Heat in blowout of Sixers Pause

1:01 Bitter sweet: Heat fans react to Dwyane Wade's return to Miami

1:21 Hialeah man tries to stab, run over former boss

6:41 'Show cause' hearing in teen's suicide

1:31 Guantánamo Town Meeting

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys