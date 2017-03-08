Waiters powers Heat to victory that puts Miami a half game out of playoff spot

Wayne Ellington pretty much summed up the situation for the Heat and Hornets before Wednesday night’s game.
“It's a playoff game,” Ellington said. “We know they’re just as desperate as us. They want the same thing we want. It's going to be who wants it more.”
In as intense of a regular season game as you can get, the Heat rode Dion Waiters down the stretch and pulled out a 108-101 thriller over the Hornets, pulling to within a half of game of the Chicago Bulls for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Waiters scored 24 points and hit three three-pointers over the final four minutes and 18 seconds – including an off balance shot with 45.3 seconds left – to stave off Kemba Walker’s 33-point effort.
Charlotte (28-36) went into the fourth quarter leading 86-81. But the Heat, winners of 20 its last 24 games and now 31-34 overall, went on a 12-0 run midway through the quarter to take the lead for good.
Goran Dragic, who was poked in his right eye early in the game, had 22 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes. Hassan Whiteside chimed in with 10 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. And James Johnson returned after missing Monday’s win in Cleveland and provided 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 29 minutes off the bench.
But it was Waiters that was sensational down the stretch.
Two games after setting a franchise record with 18 three-pointers in a win over Cleveland at home, Miami made 17 three-pointers on 41 attempts.
Comments