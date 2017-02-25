Hot Heat trounces Pacers 113-95

Forget simply making the playoffs. A seed that would avoid Cleveland, should Miami keep winning, is now very much within reach for the Heat after Miami’s 16th win in 18 games, a 113-95 vanquishing of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena.
By winning for the third time in a row, the Heat (27-32) moved within three games of No. 6 Indiana and 1.5 games of No. 8 Detroit. Chicago was poised to move into a tie with the Pacers if it could hold on to beat Cleveland Saturday.
Once again, the Heat’s backcourt led the way. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said before the game that Dion Waiters "has been amazing." Waiters was again very good Saturday, with 22 points on 8 for 15 shooting. And Goran Dragic had another splendid night, with 19 points.
Throw in 22 points and 17 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside, and the Heat reached the 100-point mark for a franchise-record 16th consecutive game. James Johnson again filled the box score with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Luke Babbitt hit three three-pointers, giving him 10 threes in the past three games.
But the Heat lost Willie Reed to what appeared to be a leg injury in the fourth quarter. He had to be carted off.
Down 64-58 early in the third, Indiana lost its best player when Paul George picked up two technical fouls in a span of 1:56. The first was a double technical when he and Rodney McGruder shoved each other. George then drew his second technical, and automatic ejection, when he cursed referee Gary Zielinski.
With the Pacers opening 16 for 16 from the line, the Heat trailed by 11 early in the second and was down 54-53 at the half. But Miami took the lead for good with a 10-0 run late in the third quarter and led 83-79 after three.
