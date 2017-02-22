Ahoy Mates! Bosh, Wade boat together on Biscayne Bay

While LeBron James was busy scoring 23 points at the All-Star Game in New Orleans on Sunday, the other two-thirds of the Heat’s former celebrated trio were lounging on a boat in Biscayne Bay with their wives.
Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh shared photos of their nautical afternoon on social media. It was the first time in 12 years that Wade wasn’t named an All-Star, but he didn’t seem too broken up about it as he relaxed with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, who wore a red bikini.
Great boat day! Missed these guys @DwyaneWade @itsgabrielleu !cc: @MrsAdrienneBosh pic.twitter.com/sFdsVfHDh4— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) February 21, 2017
Wade and Bosh remain good friends, as do their wives, Union and Adrienne Bosh. Union posted, alongside a boating photo, “When friends become family. Wades X Boshes. #BestNeighborsEver #BiggerThanBasketball.”
It's simple. It's you. #Boatday pic.twitter.com/ahIK9dRGiE— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 20, 2017
Meanwhile, in an interview with GQ this week about his sense of style, Wade reveals that among his go-to designers are DSquared2, Berluti, DelToro, Helmut Lang and Hublot for watches. He also confessed that he “hasn’t repeated a pair” of designer sweatpants this year, which led to some good-natured ribbing from Union.
Comments