Miami Heat

February 8, 2017 10:30 PM

Heat pushes win streak to 12 with easy victory over Bucks

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

MILWAUKEE The NBA’s most incredible story of 2017 became a little more incredible on Wednesday night, as the Heat pushed its improbable string of victories to 12 in a row, equaling the Golden State Warriors for the league’s longest win streak this season.

The Heat jumped to a 17-2 lead, led by 18 after three and dispatched the Bucks, 106-88. Milwaukee never drew closer than 12 in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Heat (23-30) remained two games behind No. 8 Detroit for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Heat also established a record for longest winning streak by an NBA team with a losing record.

Hassan Whiteside was a force, collecting 17 points and 11 rebounds in the first half and closed with 23 and 16, shooting 10 for 12 from the field. Goran Dragic added 16 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, James Johnson was a huge factor with 20 points, including 17 in the second half. And Wayne Ellington, starting in the absence of the injured Dion Waiters, had 17.

Throw in 10 points and six rebounds by Rodney McGruder, the first career three-pointer from center Willie Reed, and seven points and five rebounds from Okaro White, and this was another strong team effort by Miami, which had only 10 players available.

Related content

Miami Heat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

View more video

Team Stats


» View more stats

Sports Videos