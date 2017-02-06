Red-hot Heat’s winning streak reaches 11

The Heat’s magical joyride continued on a cold winter night here Monday and this about sums it up: It took 83 days for the Heat to win 11 games this season. And it has taken just 21 games for Miami to win 11 games since.
Miami’s improbable winning streak, the best story in the NBA right now, reached 11 Monday, with Goran Dragic’s 33 points fueling a 115-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
The Heat (22-30) produced its highest scoring first quarter (40 points) and highest scoring first half (71 points) and reached 100 points for the ninth consecutive game.
Miami led by 14 at the break but barely held on. After Andrew Wiggins missed a jumper that would have given Minnesota the lead with nine seconds left, Hassan Whiteside hit only one of two free throws, leaving Miami ahead by two with 8.5 seconds left. But Wiggins missed a jumper with one second left, and the Heat escaped.
The Heat opened 16 for 23 from the field and hit an absurd 11 for 14 threes in the first half. The 11 threes tied a franchise record for most threes in a first half.
Dragic — who entered leading all starting NBA points guards in three-point percentage at 42.8 percent — was magnificent, scoring 21 in the first half and hitting his first seven threes before finishing at 13 for 17 from the field and 7 of 9 on threes.
Throw in 19 points and 13 rebounds from Whiteside and 15 points from Rodney McGruder, and that was enough to overcome a 35-point game from Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and an off night from Dion Waiters (12 points, 4 for 13).
The Heat tied the 1996-97 Phoenix Suns for the longest winning streak by a sub.-500 team in NBA history. The Heat stands just one win from the NBA’s longest winning streak this season, 12 by Golden State.
With the win, Miami remained two games behind Detroit for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.
The Heat is averaging more than 109 points per game in this winning streak, compared with 98.3 in the 41 games before.
Comments