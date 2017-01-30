Heat’s Dion Waiters earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

The Miami Heat do not have an All-Star representative this season, but the franchise does have the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Dion Waiters earned the honor Monday after he averaged 23.3 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds and shot 48 percent from three-point range (12-of-25) over a 4-0 week whiched exted the Heat’s winning streak to a league-best seven games.
He posted a career-high 33 points in a win over Golden State and led the Heat to an 18-point fourth quarter rally in a win at Brooklyn last Wednesday. In both of those games Waiters hit late, clutch shots to seal the victories.
Waiters, 25, becomes only the third Heat player to earn the honor since LeBron James returned to Cleveland in the summer of 2014 and the first since Dwyane Wade won it on Feb. 1 last season.
The Heat, which had a player earn the league’s player of the week honor 23 times during the Big Three era, has earned it only four times since. Wade did it twice and Chris Bosh earned it once.
The Heat’s Goran Dragic was also nominated for the award this week along with Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Indiana’s Paul George and Washington’s Bradley Beal and John Wall.
Waiters, who signed a two-year deal with the Heat last summer with a $3 million player option for next season, had not won the award his first five seasons in the league with Cleveland and Oklahoma City.
The team has begun selling t-shirts of Waiter’s big moment with the Heat when he struck a pose crossing his arms after hitting the game-winning three-point shot against Golden State last week. They’re selling for $28.
HEAT HOT FROM THREE
Wayne Ellington has a long held belief when it comes to good three-point shooting.’
He thinks it’s contagious.
“Once one guy gets it going, the next guy gets it going and it just trickles down,” the Heat’s 29-year-old, well-traveled backup shooting guard said Monday afternoon following shootaround. “I don’t know why, but every team I’ve been on, it’s really how it is. You knock down a couple, and the next guy knocks down a couple, and it’s on from there.”
If that’s the case, consider the Heat a happily infected group bitten by the red-hot shooting bug. Heading into Monday night’s game against Brooklyn, Miami had jumped from 26th in the league in three-point shooting accuracy (33.8 percent) to 22nd (35.1 percent) thanks to a league-best 42.4 shooting percentage over the last two weeks.
How has a team that shot so poorly the first half of the season suddenly found it’s stroke?
“Everything is better – shots, better spacing. We feel comfortable, know what we need to do on offense,” said point guard Goran Dragic, who is shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc for the season and 46.4 percent over the last two weeks.
