Late Waiters three helps Heat rally by Nets and extend winning streak to five

It was a mainstay from those halcyon Heat-Nets encounters from the recent past whose presence loomed over Miami’s 109-106 victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night: Brook Lopez.
In his ninth season with the Nets, Lopez was the primary reason that the Heat (16-30) barely escaped Brooklyn with its fifth win in a row.
Lopez finished with 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including a career-high seven three-pointers. Essentially, he carried the Nets (9-36) for three quarters. But the Heat was too much for Lopez and the Nets in the fourth. The Heat outscored the Nets 38-17 in the fourth, highlighted by Okaro White’s right-side three which put Miami ahead 102-101 with 58 seconds remaining.
White extended the lead to 104-101 with two free throws, only to see Trevor Booker’s layin slice the advantage to one. Following a timeout, Dion Waiters drilled a top-of-the-line three to push the lead to 107-103. Wayne Ellington knocked down two free throws with two seconds left before Spencer Dinwiddie’s meaningless three at the buzzer.
Waiters led the Heat with 24 points, 14 in the fourth quarter. Ellington had 22 points in 36 minutes off the bench. Goran Dragic added 17 points.
