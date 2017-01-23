Dion Waiters’ last-second shot helps Heat shock Warriors

Could anybody have seen this coming? Anybody? Anybody at all?
Short answer: Not a chance.
A Heat team that lost 30 of its first 41 games not only won its fourth in a row Monday, but did it with a stunning 105-102 victory against a steamrolling Golden State juggernaut that entered not only having won seven in a row, but having annihilated teams (including Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Houston) by an average of 22.6 points over its past five.
After Kevin Durant tied the game with a driving dunk, Dion Waiters won it with a 25-foot three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left. Steph Curry badly missed a desperation corner three at the buzzer.
Waiters, remarkably, tied his career high in points (33) for the second game in a row.
The Warriors might have the NBA’s best backcourt (Curry/Klay Thompson), but Waiters was the best guard in this game, hitting two three-pointers in the final 1:33. Waiters shot 13 for 20, including 6 for 8 on threes. He scored 13 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.
“Those are moments you live for,” Waiters said. “I’m in a zone right now.”
Curry (21 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) and Thompson (22 points) weren’t as lethal as usual, Curry shooting 7 for 18 and 3 for 9 on threes, and Thompson 8 for 18 overall Kevin Durant led Golden State with 27 points, but shot 1 for 8 on threes.
The Warriors, who entered shooting 38.7 percent on threes, made just 26.7 percent (8 of 31).
The Heat did this without a big offensive night from Hassan Whiteside, who was held to only 10 points on 4 for 13 shooting but grabbed 15 rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 19. Golden State scored 16 points below its season average.
