Backcourt helps Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks for first three-game winning streak of season

How does an NBA team go from winning twice in 31 days to winning three times in five?
In the Heat’s case, it begins with exemplary work from its backcourt, a trend that continued with Saturday’s 109-97 dispatching of visiting Milwaukee.
With Dion Waiters scoring 33 and Goran Dragic adding 25, the Heat produced its first three-game winning streak of the season.
Waiters, who scored 20 in the first half, matched his career scoring high, achieved for Oklahoma City in 2015 against Minnesota.
He was consistently able to finish at the rim, something that had been a vexing shortcoming all season. Waiters, who entered shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 31 percent on three-pointers, shot an efficient 12 for 19 overall, including 5 for 8 on threes.
With Tyler Johnson sidelined by a strained left shoulder, Waiters assumed much of the ball-handling duties when Dragic wasn’t on the floor. He also drew the primary second-half defensive assignment against Milwaukee All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points).
Dragic, meanwhile, followed up Thursday’s 32-point game against Dallas by shooting 8 for 13 and dishing out six assists. He capped his night with a 30-footer with 1:27 left.
And with Wayne Ellington scoring 15, the Heat’s guards outscored Milwaukee’s 73-26.
On a night Miami shot 53.2 percent, Hassan Whiteside was 7 for 8 from the field while posting another double-double (16 points, 15 rebounds).
Comments