Dragic, Johnson fuel Heat’s victory over Mavericks

“It’s not exactly 2011,” Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday morning, acknowledging the diminished state of the Heat and Mavericks, six years after the teams met in the NBA Finals.
These days, Heat success is measured not in championships, but in far more modest accomplishments, such as the two-game winning streak achieved Thursday with Miami’s 99-95 victory against visiting Dallas. It marked only the fourth time all season that Miami has won two in a row and the first time since mid-December.
The Heat can thank Goran Dragic, who was brilliant. He scored 32 points on efficient 11 for 15 shooting, including 20 points in the second half, and added six rebounds. Dragic made all four of his three-point attempts, including one with 2:18 left that put the Heat ahead five.
And credit Tyler Johnson, whose 23 points included a three that pushed the Heat’s lead to six with 1:41 left and two free throws that put Miami up five with 13 seconds remaining. Johnson scored in double figures for the 14th consecutive game, two short of Chris Gatling’s franchise record for a Heat bench player.
Dirk Nowitzki had a narrow edge over Hassan Whiteside in an intriguing center matchup of contrasting styles. Whiteside scored the Heat’s first seven points but just six the rest of the way, closing with 13 points, eight rebounds and three turnovers. Nowitzki finished with 19 points and four rebounds.
Forward Okaro White, in day three of a 10-day contract, made his Heat debut with nine scoreless minutes, with Spoelstra opting to use him instead of veterans Derrick Williams or Udonis Haslem.
Dion Waiters scored 12 and Willie Reed (eight points) gave the Heat a boost during a 9-0 fourth quarter run.
