Heat opens second half of season with win over Rockets

Playing the first game of the second half of its season, the Heat on Tuesday delivered something more impressive than anything it accomplished in the dreary first 2 ½ months of the post-Dwyane Wade era.
In a matchup of the second-highest scoring and second-lowest scoring teams, the Heat rode a 19-5 run late in the game to surprise Houston, 109-103, providing the home highlight for a Heat team that entered 5-13 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Miami withstood a 40-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist game from Rockets guard James Harden.
The Heat, which entered ahead of only Dallas in points per game at 98.3, was buoyed by splendid work from its backcourt. Goran Dragic (21 points, 8 assists) and Dion Waiters (17 points) got to the rim repeatedly, and Tyler Johnson (16 points) and Wayne Ellington (18 points) helped fuel the fourth-quarter spurt.
Hassan Whiteside chipped in 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Miami received its usual lift from James Johnson (15 points, eight rebounds, six assists) .
The Rockets, who entered averaging 114.9 points (second behind Golden State), entered on pace to break NBA three-point records, with averages of 15 makes and 40 attempts per game. On Tuesday, Houston shot 9 for 39 on threes, including 3 for 19 in the second half.
Harden, who entered third in the league in scoring at 28.4 per game, had another monster game but missed 18 of his 30 field goal attempts. After Harden was awarded free throws appearing to flop early in the game, Erik Spoelstra yelled at the refs: “That’s bad for the game.”
Down 89-88 nearly midway through the fourth, the Heat unleashed an 8-0 run, featuring a Willie Reed layup, a Tyler Johnson dunk off a Dragic dish in transition, a Tyler Johnson steal from Corey Brewer and uncontested layup. Throw in an Ellington free throw (from a technical foul on Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni) and a Dragic free throw, and the Heat was suddenly ahead by seven.
Two threes from Ellington and another driving layup from Dragic helped finish Houston off.
Before Tuesday, Miami’s most impressive wins all season were at Memphis Nov. 25 and at Utah Dec. 1. But this one surpassed that, considering the Heat entered with the NBA’s second-worst record and the Rockets with the third-best.
