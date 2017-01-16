NBA working overtime on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are the two best days of the year to be an NBA fan.
While much of the nation takes Monday off to honor the civil rights icon, the NBA honors King by working overtime with a 12-hour, nine-game marathon.
The action begins at 1 p.m. with the Atlanta Hawks vs. the New York Knicks and will end after midnight with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers tipping off at 10:30 p.m.
The headliner is the much-hyped 8 p.m. rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The league’s marquee teams also played on Christmas. The other nationally-televised game is Orlando at Denver at 5 p.m.
During and in between the games will be many tributes, a powerful commercial featuring Mike Conley, Pau Gasol and Paul George that promotes unity and another commercial with historical footage of the integration of the league.
For Breaking Barriers... #ThisIsWhyWePlay!— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2017
Tune-in for 12 hours of NBA hoops on MLK, Jr. Day. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/Fe8rE2qMG7
Here is what former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade had to say about King:
3-Time NBA Champion, @DwyaneWade speaks on what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. means to him.#NBATogether pic.twitter.com/4SoEo65hNG— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2017
The full menu of MLK Day games: Hawks vs. Knicks (1 p.m.), Trailblazers vs. Wizards (2 p.m.), 76ers vs. Bucks (3:30 p.m.), Pelicans vs. Pacers (4 p.m.), Magic vs Nuggets (5 p.m.), Hornets vs. Celtics (7:30 p.m.), Cavaliers vs. Warriors (8 p.m.), Jazz vs. Suns (7 p.m.), Thunder vs. Clippers (10:30 p.m.)
