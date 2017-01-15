Report: Heat receives hardship waiver, calls up forward Okaro White

The Miami Heat have received a hardship exemption to add a 16th player to the roster and are calling up forward Okaro White from the team's D-League roster in Sioux Falls according to The Vertical.
A Heat spokesman confirmed Sunday the team applied for the hardship exemption, but has yet to hear back from the league office. The spokesman also confirmed White, 24, will have a workout for the Heat on Monday.
Although Sunday's news isn't official, it makes sense because the Heat (11-30) qualified for the exemption after guard Josh Richardson missed his third consecutive game Friday with a sprained left foot and because three other players (Chris Bosh, Josh McRoberts and Justise Winslow) were already out indefinitely.
In order to qualify for a hardship exemption an NBA team needs a minimum of four players to miss at least three games and to be ruled out by an independent league doctor for at least an additional two weeks. Once an injured player is healthy enough to return, the roster must be trimmed back to 15 players.
White (6-8, 215) is averaging 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game for the Skyforce. His addition would help the Heat at forward, where the team is pretty short handed. White played at Florida State and was with the Heat in the preseason.
