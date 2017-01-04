Justise Winslow will likely miss the rest of the Heat’s season

Justise Winslow will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is likely out for the remainder of the season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announced prior to Wednesday’s game in Sacramento.
“I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer,” Spoelstra said. “He’s put in as much time as anybody. I know how much it means for him to be here [with his team] and be able to make an impact.”
Wednesday’s news was another blow for the Heat (10-25) who are among the league leaders in games lost due to injury this season. Winslow, 20, hurt himself at the end of last Friday’s loss in Boston when he got tangled up with Celtics center Al Horford fighting for position.
The Heat’s 2015 first round pick played in 18 games this season and was averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals along with 34.7 minutes. He missed 16 games earlier this season with a sore left wrist.
Winslow said before Sunday’s game against the Pistons he didn’t the injury was serious.
“I'm not too worried about it,” he said. “I should be fine. We'll see.”
His loss likely means more playing time for Luke Babbitt, Derrick Williams, and Dion Waiters, who was expected to return to action on Wednesday. Waiters has missed 19 consecutive games with a groin tear.
To this point, Spoelstra has preferred to use James Johnson and Tyler Johnson as his two primary weapons off the bench.
▪ Spoelstra said center Hassan Whiteside, who missed his third consecutive game with a bruised retina in his right eye, should be able to rejoin the team this weekend in Los Angeles. The Heat play the Lakers Friday and the Clippers on Sunday.
