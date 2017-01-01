Whiteside, Winslow, Dragic out for Heat vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat is kicking off 2017 Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons much the same way most of November and December of 2016 went – ailing and playing shorthanded because of injuries.
Point guard Goran Dragic will sit out for the second game in a row and for the third time in the past week because of ongoing back soreness.
Justise Winslow, who already missed 16 games earlier this season because of sore left wrist, is out because of shoulder discomfort. Winslow was hurt, coach Erik Spoelstra said, late in Friday’s loss to the Celtics after he “got tangled up with [Al] Horford.”
And center Hassan Whiteside will miss his first game of the season after being poked in his right eye by the Celtics’ Jae Crowder also late in Friday’s loss in Boston.
“He's pretty sensitive to light,” Spoelstra said of Whiteside, who saw an eye specialist on Saturday. “[Goggles] might be something down the line [he needs]. But right now his eyes are too sensitive.”
With the injuries, Miami will suit up nine healthy players to face the Pistons.
The Heat (10-24) leaves Monday morning to begin a six-game road trip out on the West Coast.
Spoelstra said he’s hopeful Dion Waiters, who hasn’t played since Nov. 26 because of a small groin tear, will make the trip with the Heat. Josh McRoberts, who has a stress fracture in his left foot, was ruled out indefinitely last week.
“J-Mac won’t travel unless something miraculous happens and he can meet us at some point,” Spoelstra said. “Guys may start the trip not traveling and then [meet us]. I hope [Waiters] will travel with us [Monday]. But we’ll put together a program based on who can get the most treatment, the most work when they’ll be with us.”
