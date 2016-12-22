Justise Winslow scores career-high 23, Heat rallies past Lakers

After spending the first seven weeks of the season battling countless injuries and playing short-handed, the Miami Heat was looking toward its season-long six-game homestand as an opportunity to get healthy and to get back on track.
The way it ended Thursday night was at least encouraging — with Justise Winslow, who missed 16 games because of a sore left wrist, guiding the Heat to a 115-107 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to put an end to a three-game losing skid.
On a night the franchise honored 44-year-old Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, retiring his No. 32 jersey and raising it to the rafters at halftime, Miami’s current center, Hassan Whiteside, did much of the heavy lifting with 23 points, 13 rebounds and a block.
Goran Dragic had 21 points and 7 assists, and James Johnson and Tyler Johnson, the Heat’s two primary weapons off the bench, combined for 33 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists.
But it was Winslow, Miami’s youngest player at 20 years old, who shined brightest. He scored a career-high 23 points, dished out three assists and grabbed 13 rebounds and four steals in his best performance since the Heat (10-20) drafted him with the 10th overall pick in 2015.
Shooting 35.2 percent for the season, among the worst in the league, Winslow made 10 of his 16 shots and scored 15 points in the second half.
Down 76-66 with 6:50 to go in the third quarter after back-to-back three-pointers by Nick Young, Miami closed the quarter on a 16-4 run and finally took the lead on a Winslow runner with 1:02 to go in the quarter.
The Lakers, who led 60-53 at the break, jumped out to an 11-0 lead to the start the game and eventually stretched their lead to as many as 19 points in the first half.
Lou Williams, the league’s leading scorer off the bench, led Los Angeles (11-21) with 27 points.
The Heat, who play at New Orleans Friday, wrapped up the homestand 3-3.
