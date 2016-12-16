Jordan, Clippers finish off Heat late 102-98

With a little more than five minutes to go in the first half Friday night, Justise Winslow rose over JJ Redick and flipped a hook shot toward the basket for might have been an easy bucket had DeAndre Jordan not been lurking.
Instead, last season’s All-NBA First team center swatted Winslow’s shot past midcourt. It served as the signature moment on a night when the Clippers and Jordan didn’t tolerate any soft shots from the Heat -‑‑ verbal or otherwise – and hung on for a 99-96 victory at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat, which trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, rallied to pull within a basket of Los Angeles late. But after Chris Paul missed the second of two free throws with 9.2 seconds to go, Jordan grabbed his 19th rebound and scored over James Johnson, effectively clinching the game.
Winslow had 15 points and four rebounds in an encouraging performance in his second game back after missing 16 consecutive games with a sore left wrist. Goran Dragic had 21 points and 11 assists to lead the Heat (9-18), and Blake Griffin led the Clippers (20-7) with 20 points and eight rebounds.
But it was Jordan who won the key battle of the night.
He blocked three shots in all, grabbed 19 boards, scored 12 points and didn’t let Hassan Whiteside have the kind of night he was hoping for after Miami’s $98 million center had said on Thursday all Jordan scores on are off lobs.
Whiteside, who backed off those comments Friday saying he never intended to disrespect a fellow big man, finished with 11 points, 17 rebounds and a block in 30 minutes. He was on the bench during the final few minutes of regulation.
Outside of a third quarter dunk, Whiteside did his scoring at the free throw line or outside the paint with jumpers and hooks and finished 5-of-12 from the field.
Miami shot 40.9 percent from the field for the game and fell into a deep hole in the second quarter.
After trading buckets about evenly in the first quarter with Los Angeles, Miami went ice cold in the second period with its bench on the floor. Miami missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the quarter and made only 6 of 25 in the period (24.0 percent) and went into the half down 60-46.
Wayne Ellington, one of the few Heat shooters who didn’t have a trouble putting the ball through the rim, left midway through the third quarter with a mild hamstring strain the team announced. Ellington was 6 of 9 from the field for 13 points in 22 minutes.
