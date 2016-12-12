Dragic posts season-high 34 points as Miami snaps five-game skid

Goran Dragic said there was only one way the Miami Heat could kick-start its six-game homestand.
“We need to come out strong,” he said after Monday morning’s shoot-around.
Dragic led the charge, scoring a season-high 34 points – the most he’s ever scored in a Heat uniform – as Miami put an end to its five-game losing streak with a 112-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.
After playing the last week on the road severely short-handed by injuries, Miami (8-17) welcomed James Johnson and Luke Babbitt back from the injured list. Babbitt didn’t play, but Johnson picked up right where he left off after a strained right rotator cuff forced him out for four games.
He scored 14 of the Heat’s 36 bench points in 30 stellar minutes including the entire fourth quarter when coach Erik Spoelstra used Johnson at center and a four-guard lineup for the first eight-plus minutes.
John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 59 points for Washington, which scored 56 points in the paint and led 82-81 heading to the fourth quarter. But Dragic scored 13 points in the final period, finishing with five rebounds and five assists on a night he made 14 field goals on 23 attempts.
Hassan Whiteside had 17 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes. But he left late in the third quarter and sat until 3:18 remained in the game as the Heat flourished with its small lineup and Johnson at center.
The night might have gone easier for the Heat had Dragic not picked up his fourth foul with 10:28 to play in the third quarter trying to get back on defense after a turnover.
The foul all but killed the Heat’s momentum. After Miami extended its lead to 68-57 on a Whiteside free throw with 8:31 left in the quarter, the Heat offense began to sputter and the Wizards went on a 19-5 run to take the lead behind Beal and Wall.
The Heat closed the first half on a 15-4 run and took a 59-53 lead into the break. Bradley Beal and John Wall combined for 33 points in the first half. Dragic had 18.
