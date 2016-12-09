Heat captain Haslem excused for personal reasons prior to tipoff against Cavaliers

Heat team captain Udonis Haslem was excused from Friday night’s game against the defending champion Cavaliers for personal reasons the team announced about an hour before tipoff.
Haslem, 36, was not with the Heat according to a team spokesman who said the 14-year veteran was excused “not because of a death in the family.” The spokesman said he wasn’t sure if Haslem would play Saturday in Chicago against the Bulls.
Haslem has hardly played this season despite the injuries. He's played only 41 minutes and made appearances in only seven games, scoring a total of six points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Haslem’s absence left the Heat (7-15) with a league minimum eight healthy players in uniform to face the Cavaliers (15-5). Guard Josh Richardson rejoined the team on Friday, but would not play coach Erik Spoelstra said until Saturday’s game in Chicago at the earliest.
CALLING ON THE DOMINATOR
Prior to the game, Spoelstra said the Heat needed star center Hassan Whiteside to dominate on both ends of the court to have a chance to win. Spoelstra said Whiteside needed to play like the kind of leader LeBron James was when he was a two-time champion with the Heat and again last season for the Cavaliers.
“I want him to dominate the rim and that's both ends of the court,” Spoelstra said of Whiteside. “He has to. And that's what he's starting to understand. If he does not dominate at the rim, in the paint, we don't have a chance to win. That's what great players have to shoulder. That's the responsibility of a great player. He's really understanding now what that role actually means and what that feels like.
“There's a guy on the other side in the other locker room that's understood that for 14 years. That consistent approach with energy, with toughness with God-given talent that he has, if that's not 100 percent every single possession, it's really doing a disservice to himself and also to us.
“So, he has the capability to put a team on his back, to inspire guys to play at a higher level. He makes so many of our guys better when he's playing at his best. And that's the responsibility he has to take.”
Spoelstra said it’s been an organizational effort to turn Whiteside into a dominating player on both ends of the court.
“Yes, he can put up 20 and 15 like few I've ever seen and if that's not enough to get a win, then there has to be more,” Spoelstra said. “There has to be more and that's the responsibility all the great players in the history of this game have shouldered and it starts with the approach, the consistent approach we see all day – accountability, attention to detail, the little things, and then, inspiring all the other guys in our locker room. I think an incredible example is LeBron on the other side. He's been an incredible example in all those areas to his team wherever he's been.”
