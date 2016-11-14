Heat drop fifth straight game despite season-high 27 points from Waiters at San Antonio

3:36 Dragic (sprained left ankle) out of walking boot Pause

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

5:16 Janasia Johnson during final performance

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:55 Anti-Trump protesters in NYC and Seattle

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:51 Carvalho: Miami-Dade schools closed Thursday and Friday

1:33 Touring the prison set for Netflix show about famed Colombian assassin