Dwyane Wade’s return to Miami filled with cheers, emotional moments

Several Heat fans out the AmericanAirlines Arena talk about seeing Dwyane Wade playing for the Chicago Bulls on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
Justin Azpiazu
justinazpiazu@miamiherald.com
Dwyane Wade on the court during a video tribute as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dwyane Wade on the court during a tribute video as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade walks into the locker room before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls' guard Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena to face the Heat on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls' guard Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena to face the Heat on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade walks into the locker room before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade walks into the locker room before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The National Anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade greets the fans before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade greets his teammates before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade greets his teammates before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Dwyane Wade with fans and his agent Henry Thomas as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dwyane Wade on the court during tribute as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dwyane Wade on the court during tribute as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow hits a three pointer during the second quarter of NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
(From left to right) Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, guard Tyler Johnson and guard Goran Dragic walking to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, November 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade rests during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots over against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Dwyane Wade greets the fans after the game as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade leaves the court as he greets a fan after the Bulls defeated the Heat 98-95 in an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow drives against Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade pass the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts after getting called on a clear path foul in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) guards against the Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) guard against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) as he looks to pass in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) pulls away from Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Dion Waiters (11) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) dives for a loose ball as he attempts to keep the ball in bounds as Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) defends in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) dives for a loose ball as he attempts to keep the ball in bounds as Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) defends in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade pass the ball during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez goes to the basket against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives into the paint as Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) defends as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Heat fans show their support as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
DJ Irie performs as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
The Heat dancers run onto the court as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) walks out of the game on an injury in the third quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside battles for a loose ball against Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside blocks a shot against Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade drives towards the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade shoots over Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo goes to the basket against Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow drives against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade drives against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow steals the ball Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, November 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The Heat’s Justise Winslow steals the ball from Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the second quarter on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in Wade’s first game back after leaving Miami for Chicago.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The Heat’s Dion Waiters goes to the basket against Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the second quarter.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters dunks during the second quarter of NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, November 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) walks with Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) after the game as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Madeleine Arison, Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison's wife hugs Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade after the Bulls defeated the Heat 98-95 an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) meet after the game as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade returns to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem hugs former teammate Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade after the Bulls defeated the Heat 98-95 an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem hugs former teammate Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade after the Bulls defeated the Heat 98-95 an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Comments